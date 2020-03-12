Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia filming a movie.

This morning Tom Hanks posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts he and his wife Rita are currently in isolation being treated for coronavirus.

Hanks says in his post they both felt a bit tired with body aches, chills, and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote in his post.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are currently in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film.

Off the back of Tom Hank’s news, Channel Nine TODAY Extra host David Campbell called into Deborah Knight to reveal he and co-host Belinda Russell interviewed Rita Wilson this week.

“I interviewed her on Monday… she actually made a joke coming into the studio saying we shouldn’t shake hands, we should bump elbows – so be bumped elbows,” David told Deborah Knight.

“So, now Belinda Russell and I will get tested, we will make sure we’re clear.

“I feel perfectly fine, I feel 100 percent at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear David Campbell’s full call

Image: Getty / Michael Kovac