A toddler has died after being struck by a 4WD near the NSW-Victoria border.

Police say the 20-month-old girl was struck by a Toyota Hilux in the driveway of a Corowa property.

Despite attempts to revive the infant, she died at the scene.

The 74-year-old male driver was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

He has since been released, pending further inquiries.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.