Todd McKenney’s electrifying in-studio tribute to man who put him ‘on the map’

09/06/2021
Legend of Australian stage and screen Todd McKenney is going on tour with a tribute to the biggest names of the 60s and 70s.

Todd will perform hits from Peter Allen, Bette Midler, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow and more.

He told Jim Wilson half of the show is dedicated to Allen, whom Todd portrayed in The Boy From Oz and whose one-man show was the first he ever attended as a child.

“I will never not do his big hits, he put me on the map.

“I’m not going to turn my back, ever, on Peter Allen.

“I’m very entrenched in his world.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

As Jim Wilson’s House Band, Todd gave Drive listeners an electrifying in-studio performance of several hits from the new show.

 

‘Todd McKenney Sings Peter Allen And Lots More’ venues and dates:

  • Bankstown Sports Club, Bankstown | Fri 27 Aug
  • Wenty Leagues Club, Wentworthville | Sat 28 Aug
  • Glen Street Theatre, Frenchs Forest | Sat 4 September (Matinee + Evening)
  • Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie | Fri 10 Sep
  • The Arthouse, Wyong | Sat 11 Sep
  • Dee Why RSL, Dee Why | Fri 17 Sep
  • Illawarra Performing Arts Centre – IMB Theatre, Wollongong | Sat 18 Sep
  • Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill | Fri 24 Sep
  • The Cube, Campbelltown | Sat 25 Sep
  • Penrith Panthers – Evans Theatre, Penrith | Fri 8 Oct
  • Belmont 16s, Belmont | Sat 9 Oct

Get tickets at toddmckenney.com.au

