Todd Greenberg says new self-isolation policy is about protecting the players

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says the NRL’s new self-isolation policy is all about helping the players best protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Following today’s ARL Commission meeting, it was announced that players would go into self-isolation to help ensure the game continues to run.

With the game facing an uncertain future, everything is being done to ensure the season continues as normal including playing in its entirety as well having State of Origin and finals.

Greenberg told Wide World of Sports radio he’ll work with the Rugby League Players Association to develop the best isolation guidelines.

“We’re just trying to get the players to take as much care as they possibly can to protect themselves,” Greenberg said.

“In a perfect world we’d love to see the players go to training, prepare for the game and then head home and stay home.

“Now we know there’s different steps along that journey and we’ll be as pragmatic as we possibly can.

“But we’re trying to get the players as best we can to protect themselves so that the game’s protected.”

Round two gets underway tonight with the Bulldogs hosting the Cowboys in front of an empty ANZ Stadium.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.