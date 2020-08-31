2GB
Tobacco tax hike: Cigarette prices soar for second time in 2020

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Michael JohnsensmokingVaping

There are renewed calls to legalise vaping after the tobacco excise was raised for the second time this year.

The tobacco excise will increase by 12.5 per cent on September 1, resulting in an average 20 pack of cigarettes costing more than $35.

The tobacco harm reduction association says the government will raise more than $17 billion in tobacco tax this year.

NSW Nationals MP Michael Johnsen told Ben Fordham vaping helps people quit smoking.

“In NSW we should be taking the lead, and the federal government should be coming along with us as well in terms of legalising it, regulating it and taxing it.

“The tax, I think, should be put into a regional health fund.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
