2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Time to give Dan the boot’: Government blamed for Victoria’s second wave

6 hours ago
chris smith
Victoria
Article image for ‘Time to give Dan the boot’: Government blamed for Victoria’s second wave

A parliamentary inquiry into Victoria’s COVID response has found the state’s failure to invest in its contact tracing system cost lives.

The report concluded, “there may have been a complacency about public health and emerging threats” which led to the death of hundreds.

“After six years in office, it’s time for Victoria to give Dan the boot,” Chris Smith said.

“You wouldn’t trust him to run a chook raffle!”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full

chris smith
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873