‘Time to give Dan the boot’: Government blamed for Victoria’s second wave

A parliamentary inquiry into Victoria’s COVID response has found the state’s failure to invest in its contact tracing system cost lives.

The report concluded, “there may have been a complacency about public health and emerging threats” which led to the death of hundreds.

“After six years in office, it’s time for Victoria to give Dan the boot,” Chris Smith said.

“You wouldn’t trust him to run a chook raffle!”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full