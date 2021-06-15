2GB
‘Time to call it out for what it is’: Vegan meat in the firing line

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Susan McDonald
Article image for ‘Time to call it out for what it is’: Vegan meat in the firing line

Plant-based food is in the spotlight as a review is launched into whether vegan and vegetarian foods should be labelled “meat”.

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald has launched a Senate inquiry into food-labelling laws over whether terms like “meat-free mince,” “sausages made with plants” and “vegan bacon” should be banned.

The former butcher shop owner told Ben Fordham “it’s time to call it out for what it is”.

“We don’t want to mince words on this.

“I think it’s time we put the meat back into red meat.”

Press PLAY below to hear her impassioned argument

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaFoodNews
