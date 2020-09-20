Tim Bailey admits Channel 10 sacking ‘a knife through the back’

TV icon Tim Bailey has spoken up about his sacking from Channel 10 after almost three decades with the network.

The beloved weatherman told Ben Fordham the news came as a shock.

“A knife through the back and through the heart, it’s the best description of it.

“It was brutal and I was very, very, sad.”

Tim Bailey will present the weather each morning on Ben Fordham Live and will provide an update during Drive with Jim Wilson.

Image: Twitter