TikTok insists user data is not being shared with Chinese government

Social media platform TikTok insists the data of Australian users is not shared with the Chinese Government.

The privacy of those who download the app is being questioned, amid concerns the Chinese owners could misuse information generated by users.

TikTok Australia General Manager Lee Hunter told Ben Fordham the data is strictly stored to protect privacy.

“We’ve never shared TikTok user data with any government, including the Chinese government.

“The Chinese government’s never asked for it and even if they did ask for it we’d refuse to give it to them.

“We’re being used as a bit of a political football.”

