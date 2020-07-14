2GB
‘Three strikes, you’re out!’: Mark Latham supports mandatory sentencing bill

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is supporting a three-strike system for the mandatory sentencing of offenders who attack police officers.

One Nation member Rod Roberts has proposed a bill which outlines a three-strike system for mandatory minimum sentencing for those who attack police officers.

A second strike would see an offender under home detention and the third strike would carry a five-year mandatory prison sentence.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham “we’re serious about this”.

“We’ve got to send a message out there … our valuable emergency service workers are not punching bags.

“We say, ‘three strikes, you’re out!’ You’re in jail for a long period of time.”

Ben Fordham
