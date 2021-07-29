2GB
Thredbo landslide survivor’s advice to Sydneysiders stuck in lockdown

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart DiverThredbo landslide
Article image for Thredbo landslide survivor’s advice to Sydneysiders stuck in lockdown

Stuart Diver, the sole survivor of the 1997 Thredbo Landslide, is urging Sydneysiders to take the lockdown “day by day”.

The ski resort manager told Ben Fordham “the unknown is the bit that kills you, the fear of what’s to come”.

“Because if you start to try to focus too far ahead, sometimes it just seems overwhelming.

“In the Thredbo landslide I took one minute at a time, just tried to live for one minute and then I lived for the next minute.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Thredbo Media

Ben Fordham
News
