Threat of ‘fully-fledged tragedy’ puts pressure on government

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
aged careAlexandra Davisvaccine rollout
Aged care workers are furious at the federal government’s slow vaccine rollout, and demanding the urgent provision of Pfizer vaccines.

Jim Wilson called out the Prime Minister for failing to prevent a “fully-fledged tragedy” should an outbreak in aged care imminently occur.

Less than 10 per cent of aged care staff have been vaccinated nationwide, including less than a third of the staff at the facility where Australia’s first vaccine recipient lives.

Alexandra Davis, CEO of Holy Family Services residential care in Marayong, told Jim many of her employees who have been received the jab only did so thanks to residents’ leftovers.

“Unfortunately we’ve got no clear direction as to when our staff will now be able to get the vaccine.

“It puts our whole cohort of residents at risk, and our staff as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
