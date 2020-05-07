2GB
Threat from second strain of coronavirus debunked

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Professor Robert Booy

US researchers have discovered a more aggressive strain of coronavirus, but Australian experts say it’s not time to panic.

Almost a third of the COVID-19 infected patients studied by the Los Alamos National Laboratory were carrying the new, more contagious strain, but the research is yet to be peer-reviewed.

University of Sydney immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham the second strain isn’t even a new mutation.

“That strain has been there since the beginning … and neither of them are really very different from each other.”

He assured listeners there’s no additional danger from this strain, nor will it slow down the search for a vaccine.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
