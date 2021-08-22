2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • Thousands still waiting as $1.8 billion..

Thousands still waiting as $1.8 billion given to locked down businesses

2 hours ago
NSW businesses have received $1.8 billion in financial support as Sydney enters its third month of lockdown.

Staff numbers were boosted at Service NSW to try and keep up with the demand for lockdown support.

There are still about 6000 businesses that have been waiting over 14 days to receive any money.

NSW Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope told Ben Fordham there’s been a “significant improvement” in wait times.

“We’re still receiving up to 10,000 applications a day.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

