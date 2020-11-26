Thousands of vulnerable Aussies stranded despite Foreign Minister ‘doing everything we can’

Around 35,000 Australians are desperately trying to get back into the country from overseas, with 8,000 considered to be vulnerable.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson they are working very hard to get “as many Australians as we possibly can home before Christmas”.

“We are doing everything we can.

“We are organising facilitated commercial flights from Europe and from India.

“Seven of those have already arrived in Darwin and Perth.”

Ms Payne said they are using available quarantine spaces to “the maximum level possible”, however the outbreak in South Australia has changed quarantine accessibility.

Image: Getty / Channel Nine