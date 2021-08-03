2GB
Thousands of businesses still waiting on help six weeks into lockdown

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Thousands of businesses are still waiting on financial support six weeks into Sydney’s lockdown.

About 130,000 businesses have applied for financial support but over half are waiting to receive funding.

Business owner Marcus West told Ben Fordham there have been a lot of delays.

“Things are getting tight and it’s just really difficult.

“I’ve got about a week I’d say … I really need some assistance pretty badly, just to meet the rent, grocery bills etc.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


Ben Fordham
