Thousands of businesses left in the lurch, Minister admits ‘it’s not good enough’

Nearly 60 per cent of 193,000 NSW businesses are still waiting on financial support.

Staff numbers were boosted at Service NSW to try and keep up with the demand for lockdown support.

NSW Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope told Ben Fordham “it’s not good enough”.

“We’ve absolutely freed up the process to make sure we automatically process the grants, we will worry about the fraud later on.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image: Getty