Thousands of Aussies sign up to give pen friendship a modern cause

More than 7000 people and 170 schools have signed up for a letter-writing project to connect with vulnerable members of the community.

Up to 40 per cent of Australia’s 250,000 aged care residents don’t receive any visits, and one in eight adults with a disability have just half an hour of human interaction daily.

Letterbox Project founder Mea Campbell told Jim Wilson she started the campaign in memory of her late grandfather.

“I just thought about all the vulnerable people out there, mainly who can’t engage with technology.

“I just wanted to try and combat that isolation and loneliness, and help connect them.”

