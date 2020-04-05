Thousands left jobless amid Easter Show cancellation

Thousands of people have been left without a job after the Sydney Royal Easter Show was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The show typically generates $250 million in economic activity, employing about 3000 casual staff.

The Easter Show’s General Manager Murray Wilton tells Alan Jones 145 permanent staff have been told April 15 will be their last day and many casuals left out of work.

“There are thousands and thousands of people that don’t have a job.

“We are financially buggered, we lost millions.

“Our bank budget is pretty much at zero, we’ve got to work out what’s going to happen when we do go out of this and if we get out of it.”

