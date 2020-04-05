2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Thousands left jobless amid Easter Show cancellation

5 hours ago
Alan Jones
Murray WiltonSydney Royal Easter Show

Thousands of people have been left without a job after the Sydney Royal Easter Show was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The show typically generates $250 million in economic activity, employing about 3000 casual staff.

The Easter Show’s General Manager Murray Wilton tells Alan Jones 145 permanent staff have been told April 15 will be their last day and many casuals left out of work.

“There are thousands and thousands of people that don’t have a job.

“We are financially buggered, we lost millions.

“Our bank budget is pretty much at zero, we’ve got to work out what’s going to happen when we do go out of this and if we get out of it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.