‘This’ll be entertaining’: Peta Credlin grades parliamentarians

In their final regular segment for 2020, Jim Wilson has tasked political commentator Peta Credlin with grading the performance of our leaders throughout the year.

“Ooh, this’ll be entertaining,” Peta said.

In her mind, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is “the standout” among state and territory leaders, achieving a B+/A grade with points deducted for “kerfuffles” with the Nationals and the controversial drug depenalisation proposal.

Jim asked Peta how she rates Opposition leader Anthony Albanese.

“I think I might be generous…”

