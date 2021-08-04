This is why Bunnings and The Reject Shop are open: Ben Fordham

The NSW Premier has faced questions over why stores like Bunnings and The Reject Shop remain open as Sydney’s case numbers remain high.

“It’s reasonable to debate whether they should be open or closed,” Ben Fordham said, “but make no mistake if you close them, there will be some people who will be disadvantaged.”

“The Reject Shop is considered critical retail because it sells food … they have some good bargains.”

