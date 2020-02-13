‘This is outstanding news’: Ray Hadley backs announcement breathing life into bush footy

Those playing Rugby League in the bush are set to get a massive leg-up following a significant announcement by game’s governing body.

NSW Rugby League CEO David Trodden revealed a host of regional initiatives during an in-studio interview with Ray Hadley, ahead of the official announcement today.

These include a reduction in registration costs, an increase in insurance benefits, significant assistance for bushfire-affected clubs and players and a recurring $300,000 cash injection into bush footy.

Mr Trodden tells Ray, “$300,000 is not going to change the world” but says it’s going to do a lot of good.

“It’s a lot of barbecues, and it’s a lot of meat raffles, and it’s a lot of sausage sizzles and it’s going directly to the clubs that need our support.”

Regional NSW Rugby League clubs, accounting for almost 63,000 members across the state, are set to receive immediate benefits for the 2020 season following the recent decision by the NSWRL and the CRL to come together and work as a single entity. — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) February 12, 2020

NSWRL has launched a range of support initiatives to help clubs in bushfire affected areas.

Affected clubs will have their insurance premiums covered and all of their football needs, including footballs and even boots for children up to the age of 12, supplied.

“The infrastructure is largely intact, there’s not many grounds or clubs that have been destroyed by fire, which is a great thing. But what’s been badly impacted is that all of the local businesses, they lost the massive earning capacity over the Christmas period. And so, those businesses will struggle to provide financial support to local clubs as they’ve done over many years.”

Ray Hadley says the announcement is a brilliant move from the NSWRL, which is in a fight to keep country rugby league participation levels from falling.

“I thought this will be good news but I’ll go this far, this is outstanding news!” says Ray.

