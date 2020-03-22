‘This is deadly serious’: Treasurer says health of Australians is vital

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the health of Australians comes first after announcing a new stimulus package to help those affected by coronavirus.

The $66 billion stimulus package aims to help casual workers, sole traders, retirees and those on income support.

Those in financial stress, because of the coronavirus crisis, will be able to access up to $20,000 of their super and small businesses will receive a tax-free, cash payment of up to $100,000 to keep employing staff.

This comes after the first $17.6 billion package was announced over a week ago.

Mr Frydenberg tells Alan Jones the economy will take a hit but it’s necessary to protect the health of Australians.

“This is deadly serious.

“This is not the normal flu and I think people have to understand whether you are young or old you can be infected.

“These health restrictions have a very severe impact on the economy.

“You cannot have a strong economy without a healthy nation.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy