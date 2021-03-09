2GB
‘This is an order’: Minister’s message to veterans ahead of ANZAC Day

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘This is an order’: Minister’s message to veterans ahead of ANZAC Day

Emergency Services Minister and former soldier David Elliott is appealing to veterans to register for the ANZAC Day march.

An agreement has been reached for up to 5000 people to take part in Sydney’s Anzac Day march, following controversy over the planned 500 attendees.

But the state government has indicated if more people apply to march, then the cap will be increased.

Mr Elliott told Ray Hadley there hasn’t been a large number of registrations to date.

“What has concerned me … is some veterans are saying ‘we don’t have to register, we’re just going to turn up’.

“My appeal to those veterans is: you were soldiers, you know how to deal with orders and this is an order.

“You need to register so that we can prepare for the event.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/James D. Morgan 

