‘This is a disaster!’: Border communities devastated by closures

Border communities are crying out for relief from the Queensland government as Sydneysiders are denied entry.

Currumbin MP Laura Gerber told Mark Levy the border closures are hurting communities.

“This is a disaster that is happening to this border community.

“I think the Premier has scared Queensland absolutely witless.

“I think Queenslanders truly believe this border, these farcical blockades, are keeping them safe.”

