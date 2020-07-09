‘This is a calamity’: Peta Credlin blames ineptitude of state government for second wave

As Victoria reports 165 new coronavirus cases overnight, Peta Credlin is calling out the failure of the Victorian government to act as other states and territories did.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin told Jim Wilson Victorians are feeling sad, angry, and depressed after having to go back into lockdown.

“There’s a lot of anger because this was avoidable!

“We all feel for businesses trying to survive… some I’ve spoken to… they don’t think they’ll come out of this second lockdown at all.”

Ms Credin said “everyone has been given the road map to deal with this pandemic”, and every other state managed to do the right thing.

“This is a calamity in Victoria on so many levels, to do with complacency, and ineptitude, and incompetence of the state government.

“And I’d be calling it out if it was a Liberal government in charge, as hard as I am calling it out if it’s a Labor government.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty