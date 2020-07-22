‘This infuriates me!’: Captain Cook Hotel changes its name

Sydney pub, Captain Cook Hotel, has rebranded itself as The Captain.

The publican denies it has anything to do with cancel culture.

Presenter Rowan Dean told Ben Fordham he “smells wokeness” behind the decision.

“This infuriates me! They may as well just go the whole hog and rename it the Karl Marx hotel!”

Listener Robbie told Ben the statue on top of the pub will remain there and that the hotel will still be referred to as The Captain Cook, but the business is The Captain Paddington.

“We’re not distancing ourselves at all from Captain Cook.

“It’s merely a rebranding thing.”

