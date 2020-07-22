2GB
‘This infuriates me!’: Captain Cook Hotel changes its name

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Rowan DeanThe Captain

Sydney pub, Captain Cook Hotel, has rebranded itself as The Captain.

The publican denies it has anything to do with cancel culture.

Presenter Rowan Dean told Ben Fordham he “smells wokeness” behind the decision.

“This infuriates me! They may as well just go the whole hog and rename it the Karl Marx hotel!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Listener Robbie told Ben the statue on top of the pub will remain there and that the hotel will still be referred to as The Captain Cook, but the business is The Captain Paddington.

“We’re not distancing ourselves at all from Captain Cook.

“It’s merely a rebranding thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessNewsNSW
