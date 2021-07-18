‘This cannot go on’: Ben Fordham calls on NSW to ditch lockdowns

Ben Fordham is encouraging NSW to move away from lockdowns as Sydney enters its fourth week of stay-at-home orders, with daily case numbers still above 100.

The World Health Organization has previously said lockdowns should not be the primary method of control against COVID-19.

“This cannot go on,” Ben said.

“Right now the social and economic consequences of the lockdowns are dwarfing the damage of the virus.

“Why don’t we get fair dinkum and work towards the Premier’s goal of learning to live with the virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Healthy Living host Dr Ross Walker agrees with Ben, saying “I just don’t get it at all”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview