2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘This cannot go on’: Ben Fordham calls on NSW to ditch lockdowns

13 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19
Article image for ‘This cannot go on’: Ben Fordham calls on NSW to ditch lockdowns

Ben Fordham is encouraging NSW to move away from lockdowns as Sydney enters its fourth week of stay-at-home orders, with daily case numbers still above 100.

The World Health Organization has previously said lockdowns should not be the primary method of control against COVID-19.

“This cannot go on,” Ben said.

“Right now the social and economic consequences of the lockdowns are dwarfing the damage of the virus.

“Why don’t we get fair dinkum and work towards the Premier’s goal of learning to live with the virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Healthy Living host Dr Ross Walker agrees with Ben, saying “I just don’t get it at all”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873