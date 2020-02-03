‘This bloke is a joke’: Alan Jones says Nationals leader should be next to go

Alan Jones has blasted the leader of the Nationals Party, calling for him to follow his deputy out the door.

Michael McCormack addressed the media on Monday after Bridget McKenzie finally resigned over the sports rorts scandal, continuing his support for the underfire Senator.

“I believe that there was no bias. She has paid the ultimate price,” Mr McCormack told reporters.

The Nationals will meet on Tuesday morning to decide who will replace Ms McKenzie as Deputy Leader, with rumours Mr McCormack’s role could be under threat as well.

Alan Jones says it should be and is calling for a “complete leadership spill”.

“This bloke is a joke. The worst leader of a national political party ever.

“There are only two people in the National party with any traction in the bush; Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan.

“Canavan should be right at the top of the tree and Barnaby Joyce is needed to reshape the whole party.”

Former Nationals senator John ‘Wacka’ Williams tells Ben Fordham there are many potential leadership candidates, but he’s not counting Barnaby Joyce among them.

“I would be surprised if he does make a challenge, I really would. It’s un-National.”

Image: Getty/Michael Masters