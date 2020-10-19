‘Things get made up on the run’: Treasurer hits out at Victorian Premier

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hit out at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ response to the coronavirus.

The Treasurer told Jim Wilson “no one has taken responsibility for those hotel quarantine failures from where the second wave started”.

“As the Federal Treasurer I am seeing the numbers; I’m seeing the impact on the budget, I’m seeing the impact on the labour market.”

Mr Frydenberg said businesses are “pleading for help” and want to reopen in a COVID-safe way in the lead up to Christmas, like other parts of the country.

“And that is what Victorians can’t understand; the roadmap keeps changing, things get made up on the run, and as a result the price is very, very high for Victorians.”

