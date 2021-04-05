‘They’ve broken the rules’: Labor’s factional bellwether gains former premier’s attention

A “factional tête-à-tête” in Tasmania is gaining national attention, believed to be a bellwether for the Labor Party’s political future.

A local mayor, Dean Winter, has been denied preselection in the contest for the seat of Franklin.

Former Labor Premier of Tasmania David Bartlett told Joe Hildebrand Mr Winter is “extremely popular” and extraordinarily talented.

He accused some in the party of making a “dirty deal”, and called on them to “come to their senses” before time runs out.

“I suspect he would be the highest polling Labor candidate anywhere in Tasmania.

“Unfortunately, a very few, small number of left-union people, who seem to control the Labor Party in Tasmania, have decided to block his candidacy.

“It’s very clear they’ve broken the rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty