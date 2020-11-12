‘They’re treating people like mugs!’: Future of Parramatta Light Rail now in doubt

A shadow has been cast on the future of the Parramatta Light Rail with a suggestion part of it could be scraped in exchange for trackless trams.

Yesterday, NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance suggested stage two of the light rail project may now be in doubt as he looks into new technology of trackless trams, or traditional buses.

NSW Shadow Minister for Transport Chris Minns told Ray Hadley “it was a very bizarre media conference”.

“He stood at the opening of construction for stage one and said ‘oh this light rail caper is for the birds, I don’t think we should go ahead with it’.”

Mr Minns said the population around Wentworth Point is expected to go to 50,000 with people moving there expecting a light rail through their suburb.

“They’re treating these people like mugs!”

Image: Transport for NSW