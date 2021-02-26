‘They’re mucking us around’: Aged care providers speak out on botched vaccine rollout

The national vaccine rollout has hit another snag, with aged care facilities in NSW not receiving the jab in the first week as promised.

Peninsula Villages aged care home CEO Shane Neaves told Jim Wilson his facility at Umina Beach, as well as seven others in the area, have been delayed multiple times.

He was originally told the vaccines would arrive on Tuesday, but soon after setting up was informed they would not arrive until the following day.

The delivery was postponed over and over again throughout the week, and Mr Neaves has now been told to expect them next week instead.

“The residents … want to do the right thing.

“They’re annoyed because we have a shopping bus, we have outings, things like that: they’ve delayed all that because they’re waiting for the vaccination.

“Their little life is being being put on hold.

“The cynic in me would say that aged care isn’t high priority, even though they want it to be … they’re mucking us around.”

