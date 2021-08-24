2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘They think they’re magicians’: Ben Fordham blasts premiers chasing COVID zero

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19
Article image for ‘They think they’re magicians’: Ben Fordham blasts premiers chasing COVID zero

Ben Fordham has called out Australian premiers chasing COVID zero in defiance of the national plan.

The Queensland and Western Australian premiers have indicated they would keep borders closed and continue to consider lockdowns even once 80 per cent of eligible Australians are vaccinated.

Queensland, Victoria and Western Australian are set on achieving COVID zero while the NSW Premier has conceded it’s not possible.

“They want to ignore the science, they think they’re magicians,” Ben said.

“These three premiers think they can pull a rabbit out of a hat and now they’re standing in the way of Australia getting on with it.

“Our future freedoms are being held hostage by the three stooges.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873