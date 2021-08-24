‘They think they’re magicians’: Ben Fordham blasts premiers chasing COVID zero

Ben Fordham has called out Australian premiers chasing COVID zero in defiance of the national plan.

The Queensland and Western Australian premiers have indicated they would keep borders closed and continue to consider lockdowns even once 80 per cent of eligible Australians are vaccinated.

Queensland, Victoria and Western Australian are set on achieving COVID zero while the NSW Premier has conceded it’s not possible.

“They want to ignore the science, they think they’re magicians,” Ben said.

“These three premiers think they can pull a rabbit out of a hat and now they’re standing in the way of Australia getting on with it.

“Our future freedoms are being held hostage by the three stooges.”

