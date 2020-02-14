‘They lived for the RFS’: Volunteer remembers mates who died fighting bushfires

Horsley Park RFS firefighter Hugh McDermott has recalled the moment he last saw his friends before they died fighting fires in NSW.

Firefighters Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer died in the Green Wattle Creek blaze just before Christmas, leaving behind two young families.

Labor MP Mr McDermott had worked with the men for years and tells Ben Fordham about the last moment he saw the pair.

“[Geoff’s] son was on his mind. And that was the last conversation we had, talking about his boy.

“And then they were killed about an hour later.

“They both were great guys. Geoff lived for the RFS, as did Andrew.”

