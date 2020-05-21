2GB
‘They don’t get it!’: NSW government blasted over Powerhouse move

7 hours ago
Alan Jones
Leo SchofieldPowerhouse Museum

Former Powerhouse Museum trustee Leo Schofield has blasted the federal government for persisting with their plan to move the museum to Sydney’s west.

The Powerhouse Museum will be moved to Parramatta under a $1.5 billion state government plan.

It is expected to generate 1100 construction jobs and bring two million tourists to western Sydney.

Former Powerhouse Museum trustee Leo Schofield told Alan Jones “the pigheadedness” of the government is “inconceivable”.

“They really don’t know what they’re doing!

“Every museum depends on its collection… and they don’t get it.

“It’s so frustrating to see the heart being torn out of Sydney!”

Alan Jones
