‘They aren’t gods’: Rugby League stars slammed for breaching restrictions
NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have apologised after being fined for breaching social distancing laws.
The rugby league players have each been fined $1000 after photos of them camping with friends on the NSW mid north coast were posted on social media.
‘Big Gun’ Graham Richardson told Ben Fordham he’s saddened by the stars’ blatant disregard for the rules.
“Mitchell’s becoming a bit of a serial mug.
“He’s done a few things now that’s blotted his copybook.
“They aren’t gods, and they have to be made to understand that.”
