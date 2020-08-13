‘The worst pub seen so far’ hit with double fines for COVID-19 breaches

The Garry Owen Hotel at Rozelle has been slapped with double the regular fine for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

It has been described as ‘the worst pub seen so far’ after being fined $10,000 for blatantly disregarding COVID-19 safety measures.

The Australian Hotels Association’s NSW director, John Green told Jim Wilson it “frustrates and disappoints me when we see examples of people that just haven’t been getting the message”.

“They’re risking the entire hospitality industry with their actions.

“Most venues that have been fined, have been getting a $5000 fine … in this case, they’re significantly concerned so they’ve given them a double smack.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty