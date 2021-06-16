2GB
‘The world’s waking up’: G7 leaders back Scott Morrison on China’s ‘coercive’ acts

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaG7 SUMMITPeta CredlinThe InfluencersTrade
Article image for ‘The world’s waking up’: G7 leaders back Scott Morrison on China’s ‘coercive’ acts

Leaders of powerful G7 nations have rebuked China’s use of “non-market policies” in a joint statement, backing the stance of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

French President Emmanuel Macron more explicitly condemned ‘coercive economic measures’ used to intimidate Australia, without naming China.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin told Jim Wilson Australia has taken the lead in pushing back on China’s influence, particularly by calling for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

“We’ve probably been more vocal than they have.

“Broadly, the Europeans don’t have the lived experience of China as we perhaps do.

“The world’s waking up.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s analysis in full

Image: Getty

AustraliaNewsWorld
