2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Wiggles celebrate 30 years

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
childrenTHE WIGGLES
Article image for The Wiggles celebrate 30 years

Iconic children’s entertainers The Wiggles are celebrating their 30-year milestone today, and are looking forward to celebrating with an Australia/New Zealand tour. 

Anthony Field and Emma Watkins told Deborah Knight the group will be working to get the show back on the road despite coronavirus disruptions.

“We have quite a calendar of events,” said Emma.

Anthony added the New Zealand leg, which is almost sold out, will force the group into a two-week break for quarantine.

“We’re going to get a list of demands from Novak Djokovic!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873