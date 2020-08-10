‘The whole game could stop’: Tougher penalties for NRL COVID-19 breaches

NRL officials are promising harsher penalties as yet another NRL player is caught in a COVID-19 breach.

Over the weekend Brisbane Broncos confirmed that star forward Tevita Pangai Jr had been stood down for a fortnight after breaching biosecurity protocols by attending the opening of a barber shop linked to a bikie gang.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Ray Hadley these breaches are “very disappointing” because the game “needs credibility”.

“We’ve promised all governments that we would abide by the very strict protocols.

“Once a player breaches those protocols then our credibility is questioned.

“For the players in Brisbane to do what they’ve done is extremely disappointing, to say the least.

“There’s got to be a financial deterrent here because the repercussions are enormous; the whole game could stop.”

