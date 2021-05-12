The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman hits the road again
The Whitlams frontman and keyboard player Tim Freedman is hitting the road again with his ‘Man About A Dog’ tour.
Tim will join Jim Wilson to give Drive listeners a sneak peak of some of the band’s greatest hits.
Tickets to the following NSW dates are selling fast!
- Thu, 13 May – The Great Club, Marrickville NSW // NEW SHOW
- Fri, 14 May – The Great Club, Marrickville NSW SOLD OUT
- Sat, 22 May – Baroque Room, Katoomba NSW // Early & Late shows // SOLD OUT
- Thu, 10 June – Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW
- Fri, 11 June – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW // SOLD OUT
- Sat 12 June – Sounds Delicious, Huskisson NSW // NEW EARLY SHOW
- Sat 12 June – Sounds Delicious, Huskisson NSW // LATE SHOW SOLD OUT
- Sun 13 June – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW matinee // NEW SHOW