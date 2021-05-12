2GB
The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman hits the road again

37 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
The Whitlams frontman and keyboard player Tim Freedman is hitting the road again with his ‘Man About A Dog’ tour.

Tim will join Jim Wilson to give Drive listeners a sneak peak of some of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets to the following NSW dates are selling fast!

  • Thu, 13 May – The Great Club, Marrickville NSW // NEW SHOW
  • Fri, 14 May – The Great Club, Marrickville NSW SOLD OUT
  • Sat, 22 May – Baroque Room, Katoomba NSW // Early & Late shows // SOLD OUT
  • Thu, 10 June – Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW
  • Fri, 11 June – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW // SOLD OUT
  • Sat 12 June – Sounds Delicious, Huskisson NSW // NEW EARLY SHOW
  • Sat 12 June – Sounds Delicious, Huskisson NSW // LATE SHOW SOLD OUT
  • Sun 13 June – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW matinee // NEW SHOW

Click HERE to view tour dates and buy tickets.

Jim Wilson
