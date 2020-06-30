The vision to make Sydney the home of sport

There’s a bold plan to make Sydney the nation’s sporting capital.

Businessman Tony Shepherd, also the Chairman of the SCG Trust, explained that major stadiums in NSW will now come under one management.

The merger brings together SCG Trust and Venues NSW.

He told Mark Levy the plan is to bring national and international events into Sydney, and make the harbour city the home of sport.

Mark: “Have you had any pushback from the Victorians, Tony? Every time you talk about Sydney becoming the sporting capital, they start carrying on! Mr Shepherd: “They, did, there’s already an article in the Herald Sun!”

“I’d love to try and get an NFL game out if I could, that would be brilliant,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Sydney is safe, it’s clean, it’s hospitable, we have great stadiums.

“If you wanted to find a run a global event I don’t think you could find a better city in the world to do it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty