The unexplored impact of COVID-19 on long-term health

Questions have been raised over the effects of COVID-19 on long-term health after an early Australian case has died nine months after contracting the virus due to respiratory complications.

The Medical Journal of Australia editor Nick Talley told Luke Grant research has suggested one in three people who have contracted COVID-19 will have long-term respiratory or mental issues.

“Even though the virus has disappeared, the damage done does not disappear,” he said.

But Mr Talley said there was still significant gaps in research to understand long-term impacts and treatments fully.

