The unexpected addition to the modern back-to-school checklist

5 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Article image for The unexpected addition to the modern back-to-school checklist

Ahead of the school year, parents are being asked to add one more appointment to their back-to-school checklist.

Optometrist and school readiness specialist Darrell Baker told Joe Hildebrand he’s noticed more young kids than ever are struggling with their physical ability to learn in a classroom.

He recommends parents take their children to an occupational therapist for a “school readiness assessment”.

“You might find a child … [is] just not learning properly, and that’s because they lack some basic core strength, or they haven’t met some of the physical developmental milestones that enable them to sit on a chair for six or seven hours.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
