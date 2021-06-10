2GB
The ultimate travel guide for holidaying with kids in tow

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
domestic travelschool holidays
Article image for The ultimate travel guide for holidaying with kids in tow

Looking for insider tips on where to go to keep the kids happy these school holidays?

Travel expert Quentin Long has answered the question that leaves many parents scratching their heads every few months: the cities!

“There’s a lot of things that are booked out at the moment,” Mr Long told Deborah Knight.

“And if you’ve got school holidays coming up and you’re going ‘what am I going to do?’

“We’ve done a whole guide for parents.”

Mr Long published two features for each capital city in Australian Traveller: one for kids under 10 and for the teens, “we did something called ‘Independence Day'”.

Press PLAY below to hear Quentin Long’s top picks of sights to see from the feature

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
News
