The ultimate ‘cheat sheet’ for your tax return this end of financial year

Kelly+Partners founder and CEO Brett Kelly joins Ray Hadley every Thursday morning to share accounting tips and answer your questions.

With tax time fast approaching, Mr Kelly has revealed to listeners his best advice for making the most of your tax return.

He suggests individuals look at topping up their super, while companies should take advantage of EOFY deals and the $150,000 instant asset write-off.

“If you know the rules and you’ve got the capacity to invest in your business for the next 12 months, the tax office … are trying to help you actually take advantage of that.”

Image: Getty

Kelly+Partners’ tax time ‘cheat sheet’ for businesses: