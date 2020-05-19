‘The timing is ironical’: Grain industry doubtful over Chinese trade retribution

China’s decision to slap a crippling tariff on Australian barley could see local grain growers miss out on $500 million and has effectively killed off train of the grade between the two countries for the next five years.

China claims the levy is designed to stop cheap barley being dumped in the country but there is speculation it is in retaliation to Australia’s calls for an independent investigation into the origin of Covid-19.

Grain Trade Australia chief executive Pat O’Shannassy has told Brooke Corte it’s not that clear cut.

“This investigation started in November 2018 and obviously that was before Coronavirus was around,”

“The investigation has been there, the due date has been marked for some time, so the timing is ironical,”

