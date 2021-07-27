‘The stakes are too high’: NSW Labor backs larger fines for protestors

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns is backing calls for an increase in fines for protestors breaching public health orders.

Police are warning people against congregating for another anti-lockdown protest planned for this weekend.

Mr Minns told Ray Hadley it’s “common sense” to increase fines.

“The stakes are just too high.

“At the end of the day, the lockdown will go on if we have a big outbreak this weekend.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview