The staggering cost of a wedding 50 years ago

Modern weddings cost Australians thousands of dollars but one of Ray Hadley’s listeners has shared the price of his wedding decades ago.

A 2019 survey showed Australians spend, on average, $53,168 on their big day. But back in 1970 that would have been unimaginable.

Frank and Jenny have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and found themselves reflecting on their special day.

They have shared with Ray Hadley the invoice from their wedding breakfast all those years ago. (See below)

The event in Peakhurst, southern Sydney, had 101 guests in attendance with just $3.05 charged per head.

The total cost of $438.35 included an orchestra, waiters, alcohol and soft drink.

